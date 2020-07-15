Jesse R. McMillen
Horseheads - Jesse R. McMillen, 90, of Horseheads, New York passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in King George, VA.
Jesse served as a mechanical engineer and retired from Corning Glass Works. In his free time he was an avid chess player.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy McMillen; children, Patricia Jannett (Kenneth) and Victoria Stover (Charles); grandchildren, Jason Jannett, Patrick Jannett, and Jon Stover.
All services will be held privately.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
