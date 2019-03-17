|
Joan Audrey Keeley LeTourneau
Pittsford - Joan Audrey Stiehler was born in Mineola, Long Island, on January 27, 1933. She died March 12, 2019, at Elderwood at Lakeside in Brockport, from complications following a fall at her home on January 3rd.
Joan was a home economics teacher who received her BA from William Smith College and her MA in Home Economics from Syracuse University. She was a pioneer in developing microwave cooking as part of the New York State home economics curriculum. Her lifetime career spanned 39 years in Elmira City School District at Southside High School, Elmira Free Academy and Broadway Junior High. She also served as Greek Peak Ski Club co-advisor and the co-advisor of the senior classes of 1978 and 1982 at Elmira Free Academy.
Joan was known for her skill in sewing, quilting and designing wall hangings. She was unique in her ability to drape a body in a piece of fabric and produce a perfectly fitted costume. Her expertise was utilized by Elmira Little Theater, Elmira-Corning Ballet Company and musicals at Elmira Free Academy. Many square-dancing outfits were made for Relaxed Squares, a favorite activity until forced to retire due to health. A fond memory was helping her student Tommy Hilfiger sew his first suit starting with the vest.
Her many years of volunteer work centered around the American Cancer Society of Chemung-Steuben Counties and Monroe County. She was a 1988 cancer survivor. Many hours were spent sewing tote bags and headpieces, annual fundraising walks in the fall, and ongoing spring sale of daffodils in Elmira School. She also felt a civic responsibility and worked many years as one of the election officials at Pinnacle Lutheran Church on voting days.
Joan was also considered an excellent cook and baker, whether involved with faculty picnics or summer cookouts at Keuka Lake for the family and friends. She collected an extensive library of cook books.
Summers were spent at Keuka Lake at an A-frame redwood cottage that she and husband, David, designed and built themselves. In later life, much of her time involved the activities of her two grandchildren Jordyn and Cameron. Basketball, lacrosse, soccer, and volleyball games were attended, both at home and away. Vacation trips involved both educational and fun activities as did Christmases at Sanibel Island, Florida and Easters in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
Joan is survived by her husband Carlton LeTourneau, of nearly 32 years of marriage; son, David Bruce Keeley; daughter-in-law, Jocelyn Keeley; grandson, Cameron Keeley; sister, Brenda Fleming and children Lee, Wendy, and Wesley; sister, Linda Peck and daughter, Melanie; brother-in-law, Robert Scharf and children, Debbie, Cindy and Bob; sister-in-law, Katherine Robbins and daughter Chrissy; numerous cousins; and dear friends, Anna McClasbey and Stacey Kelley.
Joan was predeceased by first husband David Keeley, granddaughter Jordyn Keeley, mother Mary Squire Stiehler, father and stepmother Charles & Beulah Stiehler, mother-in-law Ruth Keeley, sister-in-law, Marilyn Scharf, brothers-in-law James Peck and Harold Robbins, and lifetime friend, Doris Brennan.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Elderwood at Lakeside and LifeTime Care Hospice for their compassionate care. We will never forget that Elderwood was the only area nursing home that would accept the challenge of an 86 year old woman with a broken back. Thank you for the support of Pastors, Tieman and Mazikas of Pinnacle Lutheran Church, many acts of kindness from our neighbors of Country Trace, and the Transition staff at the Webster School in Henrietta.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the American Cancer society of Chemung or Monroe County.
A celebration of Joan's life will be held Saturday June 29th at Pinnacle Lutheran Church, 250 Pinnacle Rd. Rochester, New York 14623. Share condolences at www.Miller1889.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019