Joan E. Gascon
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan E. Gascon

Watkins Glen - Joan Elizabeth Wilcox Gascon, 79, of Watkins Glen, NY, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA, after a courageous and brief battle with neuroendocrine small cell carcinoma. Joan was born October 9, 1940, in Montour Falls, NY, to Leland and Leona DeMott Wilcox. She was pre-deceased by her parents; and her sister, Christine Cosgrove. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Gascon of Watkins Glen, NY; daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie and Stephen Bedient of Watkins Glen, NY and Tammy and Jay Little of Corning, NY; four grandchildren, Matthew Bedient of Seneca Falls, NY; Jared Bedient of Canandaigua, NY; Kyle Little of Raleigh, NC; and Amber Little of Corning, NY; stepsons, Jeff (Sonny) Gascon and children of Watkins Glen, NY and Sam (Ann) Gascon and children of Hector, NY; nieces, JoLynne Crout, Becky Sue Bianco and LeAnn Spritzer; nephew, Dirk Cosgrove; and several great nieces and nephews and cousins; brother-in-law, William Gascon of Watkins Glen, NY. Joan graduated from Watkins Glen High School in 1958. She was employed by the Watkins Glen Central School as a teacher's aide for many years, retiring July 1, 2002. She enjoyed spending time with her family, helping her students, camping, reading, crocheting, doing crossword puzzles, playing online Yahtzee and Solitaire, snowmobiling and watching NASCAR races. Services will be held on Friday, June 19, at 3:00 pm at the Beaver Dams Cemetery, County Road 19, Beaver Dams, NY, with the Rev. George Norton officiating. For those planning to attend, social distancing and masks are required! Arrangements have been entrusted to the Haughey-Wood & Zinger Funeral Home, Watkins Glen, NY. Condolences and words of comfort can be expressed at https://haugheywoodzinger.com/. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Schuyler County: http://schuylerhumane.org/




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Service
03:00 PM
Beaver Dams Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Haughey-Wood Funeral Home
119 Fifth Street
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
6075352551
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved