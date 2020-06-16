Joan E. Gascon
Watkins Glen - Joan Elizabeth Wilcox Gascon, 79, of Watkins Glen, NY, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA, after a courageous and brief battle with neuroendocrine small cell carcinoma. Joan was born October 9, 1940, in Montour Falls, NY, to Leland and Leona DeMott Wilcox. She was pre-deceased by her parents; and her sister, Christine Cosgrove. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Gascon of Watkins Glen, NY; daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie and Stephen Bedient of Watkins Glen, NY and Tammy and Jay Little of Corning, NY; four grandchildren, Matthew Bedient of Seneca Falls, NY; Jared Bedient of Canandaigua, NY; Kyle Little of Raleigh, NC; and Amber Little of Corning, NY; stepsons, Jeff (Sonny) Gascon and children of Watkins Glen, NY and Sam (Ann) Gascon and children of Hector, NY; nieces, JoLynne Crout, Becky Sue Bianco and LeAnn Spritzer; nephew, Dirk Cosgrove; and several great nieces and nephews and cousins; brother-in-law, William Gascon of Watkins Glen, NY. Joan graduated from Watkins Glen High School in 1958. She was employed by the Watkins Glen Central School as a teacher's aide for many years, retiring July 1, 2002. She enjoyed spending time with her family, helping her students, camping, reading, crocheting, doing crossword puzzles, playing online Yahtzee and Solitaire, snowmobiling and watching NASCAR races. Services will be held on Friday, June 19, at 3:00 pm at the Beaver Dams Cemetery, County Road 19, Beaver Dams, NY, with the Rev. George Norton officiating. For those planning to attend, social distancing and masks are required! Arrangements have been entrusted to the Haughey-Wood & Zinger Funeral Home, Watkins Glen, NY. Condolences and words of comfort can be expressed at https://haugheywoodzinger.com/. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Schuyler County: http://schuylerhumane.org/
Watkins Glen - Joan Elizabeth Wilcox Gascon, 79, of Watkins Glen, NY, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA, after a courageous and brief battle with neuroendocrine small cell carcinoma. Joan was born October 9, 1940, in Montour Falls, NY, to Leland and Leona DeMott Wilcox. She was pre-deceased by her parents; and her sister, Christine Cosgrove. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Gascon of Watkins Glen, NY; daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie and Stephen Bedient of Watkins Glen, NY and Tammy and Jay Little of Corning, NY; four grandchildren, Matthew Bedient of Seneca Falls, NY; Jared Bedient of Canandaigua, NY; Kyle Little of Raleigh, NC; and Amber Little of Corning, NY; stepsons, Jeff (Sonny) Gascon and children of Watkins Glen, NY and Sam (Ann) Gascon and children of Hector, NY; nieces, JoLynne Crout, Becky Sue Bianco and LeAnn Spritzer; nephew, Dirk Cosgrove; and several great nieces and nephews and cousins; brother-in-law, William Gascon of Watkins Glen, NY. Joan graduated from Watkins Glen High School in 1958. She was employed by the Watkins Glen Central School as a teacher's aide for many years, retiring July 1, 2002. She enjoyed spending time with her family, helping her students, camping, reading, crocheting, doing crossword puzzles, playing online Yahtzee and Solitaire, snowmobiling and watching NASCAR races. Services will be held on Friday, June 19, at 3:00 pm at the Beaver Dams Cemetery, County Road 19, Beaver Dams, NY, with the Rev. George Norton officiating. For those planning to attend, social distancing and masks are required! Arrangements have been entrusted to the Haughey-Wood & Zinger Funeral Home, Watkins Glen, NY. Condolences and words of comfort can be expressed at https://haugheywoodzinger.com/. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Schuyler County: http://schuylerhumane.org/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.