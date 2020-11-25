Joan Ellen McGinley
Elmira, NY - Passed away at home surrounded by her family Sunday morning, November 22, 2020 at the age of 72. She was an area resident for 21 years and worked at Walmart for over 15 years, retiring in 2010. She was a big part of the Watkins Glen Walmart Relay For Life
. Joan is survived by her three sons, Brian (Rachel), Robert and Thomas McGinley; grandsons, Bryan and Sean McGinley; great granddaughter, Skye; sister, Catherine Burgess; nephews Stephen and David Gittle; niece, Katherine Camburn and several great nephews, nieces and extended family. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St., at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 11AM -1 PM. As all are welcome, we will be adhering to NYS regulations for social distancing. Those wishing to remember Joan please consider memorial contributions to Relay For Life
, www.cancer.org
or call 1-800-227-2345 in her memory. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Joan's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com