Joan G. (Martin) Aylesworth

Joan G. (Martin) Aylesworth Obituary
Joan G Aylesworth (Martin)

Spotsylvania, VA - Age 73, of Spotsylvania, VA, formerly of Elmira, NY passed away at home after a short battle with lung cancer on April 17, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family. Joan was born in Seneca Falls, NY, on October 3, 1946, the daughter of the late Douglas and Verda (Stewart) Martin. Joan was predeceased by her loving husband of 48 years, Dale W. Aylesworth, sister Jeanette Leanord, grandson Alexzander W. Aylesworth, and great granddaughter Mea DePrimo. Joan was employed by Switzer AirCraft for many years and then ran a daycare out of her home. She was best known for her compassion and generosity for other people and was always there to lend a helping hand to someone in need. She enjoyed playing games, but her greatest passion was spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her children: Dale Aylesworth, Amy Aylesworth (Robert Walborn Jr.), Elizabeth (Buffy) Cady, and Brenda (Joseph) Kennedy. Joan is also survived by her grandchildren: Katelynn Lovely, Ciara Lewis, Braden Kennedy, Kyle Cady, Meghan Kennedy, Loghan Aylesworth, and Jason Dominikoski. Also, siblings: Pat (Clayton) Conrad, Maxine (Swede) Sandgren, Douglas Martin, Sandy (Wayne) Patterson, Madge (Roger) Reeser, Sheila Allen, Joey (Sue) Martin, and Aunt Verna Enderly. Due to the Covid-19 virus, there will only be a graveside service for immediate family members. The service will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. The family would like to thank everyone who has shown kindness and support during this difficult time. Arrangements are with the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
