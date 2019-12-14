Services
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
5:00 PM
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
Joan Louise Sykes


1928 - 2019
Elmira - Age 91, formerly of Elmira Heights and Sarasota, FL, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Elcor Health Services, Horseheads, NY. Her loving husband, Roger F. Sykes preceded her in death June 6, 2012. She is survived by her daughters Gail (Archie) Frazer, Jean (Ron) Dixon; grandchildren: Seth Frazer, Jon Dixon, Kevin (Kim) Frazer, and Andrew (Jennifer) Frazer; 10 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandson; along with several nieces and nephews. Joan was a homemaker, loving mother and was an amateur ham radio operator with the call letters "K2TXM." Family and friends are invited to gather at the Olthof Funeral Home 1050 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira/Southport, NY on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Funeral services honoring her life will follow the visitation at 5 pm. Reverend's Elwin Patrick and Larry Johnson will officiate. Interment will take place in the Woodlawn Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her beloved Roger. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to the Community Wesleyan Church Building Fund 2095 Grand Central Ave. Horseheads, NY 14845. The Sykes family would like to thank the staff at Elcor Health Services for their loving care and kindness during Joan's stay. Joan's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
