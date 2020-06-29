Joan M. Beyler
Joan M. Beyler

Horseheads - Age 88 of Horseheads. She was born April 2, 1932 in Elmira, NY, the daughter of the late Earl and Ruby (Fierro) Sigsbee and passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28th 2020. In addition to her parents Joan was predeceased by her loving husband Raymond in 2014, and her granddaughter Catherine. She is survived by her children Bonnie Zepp of Horseheads, David (Susan) Beyler of Hohenwald, TN, and Tracy (Cindy) Beyler of Breesport; her grandchildren, Jarred & Brandon Zepp, and Michelle, Daniel, Eric & Stacy Beyler; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends. Joan was a communicant of St. Mary Our Mother Catholic Church in Horseheads. Many would recognize her from her work over the years at P&C Foods and with Avon. She enjoyed bingo and her scratch-offs. Family and friends are invited to visit the Barber Funeral Home, 413 S. Main St. in Horseheads on Thursday July 2nd 2020 from 11 am to 1 pm. Joan's funeral service will be held there at 1 pm. Rev. Scott Kubinski officiant. Committal and interment prayers will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Horseheads. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com. Please be aware of current NYS COVID procedures that limit attendance numbers inside the building at one time and require facemasks for everyone.




Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
