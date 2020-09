Or Copy this URL to Share

Joan M. Cranmer



Lowman - Age 58 of Lowman died on Friday, September 4th 2020 in FL. Her complete obituary will appear tomorrow. The family will receive relatives and friends tomorrow Friday, September 11th from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Kalec Funeral Home. Funeral service to follow. Interment at the convenience of the family.









