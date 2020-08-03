Joan Marie Rossi
Joan Marie Rossi, age 83, of Painted Post, NY died Friday, July 31, 2020 at her home.
Joan was born in Walden, NY on February 3, 1937, to John and Louise (Dadamio) Canzoneri. She married Nicholas Anthony Rossi on August 23, 1958 at St. Anthony's Church in Elmira, NY.
Joan was a graduate of St. Joseph's School of Nursing, received Master's Degrees from Elmira College and University of Rochester, and served as a nurse, retiring in 2003 as the Director of the Skilled Nursing Facility at St. Joseph's Hospital.
She joins her husband Nicholas and granddaughter Madison Elizabeth Gigliotti who departed ahead of her in their passing. She is survived by her six daughters, Colleen Williams (Dan Baccari) of Buffalo, NY, Julianne (James) Santilli of Painted Post, NY, Kathleen (Wayne) Holder of Scottsdale, AZ, Johanna (Edward) Gigliotti of Painted Post, NY, Dr. Ann Rossi (Ryan) Bilodeau of Kennebunk, ME, and Dr. Marie Rossi (Todd Bixby) of Carlsbad, CA; three sons, Nicholas A. (Karen) Rossi of Orlando, FL, Michael Rossi (Caroline) of Evergreen, CO, and Christopher (Georgia) Rossi of Pittsburgh, PA; one brother, John Canzoneri (Susan) of Denver, CO; two sisters, Emanuela (Charles) Ross of Cincinnati, OH, and Mary Lyle of Hobbs, NM; 13 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 7th at St. Mary's Church, 155 State St, Corning, NY, 14830 at 10 am, followed by a private burial. Flowers to be provided by the family. The family will not hold visitation hours. To make an on-line donation in memory of Joan Rossi to the Nick Rossi Memorial Fund, which supports an annual Corning-Painted Post School District elementary school student council symposium, please visit www.communityfund.org/donate-now
. For those that prefer to donate by mail, please make checks payable to the Nick Rossi Memorial Fund and send to Community Foundation, 301 South Main Street, Horseheads NY 14845.