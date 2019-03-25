Services
Lynch Funeral Home
318 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-1301
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Joan S. Crane Obituary
Joan S. Crane

Elmira Heights,NY - JOAN (nee STAFFORD) "JOANIE" CRANE of Elmira Heights, NY passed away on Saturday March 23 ,2019 after various health problems. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS,NY on Wednesday March 27, 2019 from 5-7 PM . Joan's Funeral and Committal Services will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 7 PM. A more complete obituary notice will appear in Tuesday's paper.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 25, 2019
