|
|
Joan S. Rockwell
Horseheads,NY - JOAN S. ROCKWELL Age 83 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Saturday January 11, 2020. Joan was born June 10, 1936 in Elmira, NY the daughter of the late Lawrence W. Davis and Edna Johnson Davis. She married her husband, Ralph D. Rockwell, on December 27, 1953 and he pre-deceased her on November 2, 2001. She was also pre-deceased by her son-in-law Mark C. Overstrom and by her brothers Bill Davis and Dale Davis and sister Mary Lou Zenie. Joan loved ceramics and had owned her own ceramics shop. She had dedicated her life to her children and grandchildren and treasured the time she spent with them. Joan is survived be her sons and daughters-in-law : James and Suzanne Rockwell of Pompano Beach, Florida , Thomas and Mary Ann Rockwell of Rochester, NY and Bruce Rockwell of Rochester, NY; daughters and son-in-law: Lynda Overstrom of Horseheads, NY and Patricia and Gary Taylor of Rochester, NY; grandchildren: Kristyn (Brian) Hall, Jim (Betsy) Rockwell, Katie Rockwell, Christopher (Kelly) Taylor, Lindsay (Jeremy) Wolocki, Ben and Abby Rockwell, Zac and Nick Overstrom; great grandchildren: Mitchell Rockwell, Morgan Davidson, Desmond and Jada Michaels, Deshon and Katrina Cook, Avery and Landon Wolocki, and Alex Rockwell ; several nieces , nephews, cousins, and a host of caring friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS,NY on Tuesday January 14, 2020 from 2-4 PM. Joan's Funeral and Committal Services will be held at the conclusion of calling hours with Mary Ann Klee officiating. Joan will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband Ralph in Maple Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Alzheimer's Research at act.alz.org .Word of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020