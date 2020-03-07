|
JoAnn Beverly Root Bouse
JoAnn Beverly Root Bouse died at home in Bradenton, Florida on February 23, 2020. She was born November 23, 1934, in Bath, New York to Christine ( Parsons) and Lloyd Root. She lived in Elmira, New York before moving to Bradenton in 1988.
Predeceased by her brother, Ralph Root, sister in law Faye Root, and brother in law Ralph Larson.
Surviving siblings are Susan Larson of Watkins Glen, NY Jeannie (Jim) Eastwood of Corning, NY.
Surviving children are Michael (Gloria) Bouse, Russell (Margaret) Bouse. Melissa ( Robert) Fruitt, Kristina( Rusty) Markes, and Cynthia Bouse. Also 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
JoAnn graduated from Elmira College in 1979 with an Art Degree. She was a fine artist and did paintings plus other works of art in Watkins Glen and Elmira.
She was a free spirit who loved her family and pets, loved traveling and live music of many different genres.
She grew up in upstate New York with her siblings. She also lived in Ohio and Florida where many of her children and grandchildren reside.
A private memorial for the family will be held at a later date. "
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020