Millerton - JoAnn Bowen Stilwell, 82, of Millerton, passed away March 3, 2019, at Arnot Ogden Medical Center, Elmira, NY. She was born January 22, 1937, in Anniston, AL, the daughter of Joe & Ruby Buchanan Bowen. JoAnn taught science at Horseheads Central School for 31 ½ years, retiring in 1992. She fought cancer for over 5 years, never giving up! JoAnn loved life and would want all her friends to celebrate their own lives and family, which were the most important to her. She is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Donald, a son & daughter-in-law, Chris & Linda Stilwell, of Bath, NY, grandson, Brandon (Ashlee) Stilwell & great grandson, Jameson, of Corning, NY, granddaughter, Amanda Stilwell of Lisle, IL, sister, Teri (Rick) Kessler of WA, niece Nikki (Sean) Kerbein of Horseheads, NY, nephew, Mark (Kim) Fanelli of FL, a special sister-in-law, Ninita Jones of Millerton, PA, special friends, Laurie, Lisa, Paula, Wendy W., Joan, Diane, Sherri, & her beloved Maltese, Bella. In addition to her parents, JoAnn was predeceased by her sister, Vivien Brownell. At her request, there will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the . The love for JoAnn from family and friends, we will never forget. Sympath"e" cards may be sent to her family at www.wilstonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019