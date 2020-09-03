JoAnn Guthrie Reidy



Elmira - Age 73, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. JoAnn was born in Elmira, daughter of the late Claude and Norma Mault Guthrie. She is predeceased by her husband Timothy J. Reidy II in 2016; brothers, Charles and William Guthrie; sister Marlene Harding; brother-in-law James Carrier. JoAnne is survived by her three children, Timothy J. Reidy III with wife Tracy of Big Flats and son Trevor; Michael Reidy with wife Jennifer of Lancaster NY and son Justis; Jill Reidy-Liddy with husband Matthew of Horseheads and children, Katrina and Kyle. Also surviving are sisters-in-law, Maureen Guthrie of Florida and Kathleen Carrier of Elmira; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. JoAnn was a graduate of Thomas A. Edison High School. She worked for many years at Cameron Manufacturing from where she retired. JoAnn loved to travel and enjoyed time spent with friends. Most important to JoAnn was her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water St., Elmira, on Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A private funeral service will be held. All are welcome to attend JoAnn's graveside committal service at Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Covid-19 protocol will be followed at the funeral home, face masks and social distancing.









