JoAnn Kuentz



January 9, 1951 - October 23, 2020



JoAnn was upgraded from Earth Angel to Heavenly Angel after fighting kidney cancer for the last 5 years. JoAnn is known for her quiet strength, patience, her gentle spirit, loving dedication to her family, her love of children, and having the kindest heart everyone ever knew. She was an expert quilter, card maker, and crafter, creating beauty wherever she was. She found great joy in gardening and made her yard a sanctuary of beautiful flowering plants. JoAnn had a quick wit, a dry sense of humor, and found the good in everything, even if we couldn't see it. Jo was forgiving with our follies, reminding us what goodness the world has and always looked to tomorrow as being a new day. Born in Elmira NY, JoAnn graduated from Southside High School in 1969. JoAnn had a long career loving up children as a teacher's aide in the Elmira City School District, retiring from Diven School. She brought her creative spirit to help children not only learn but also make beautiful art creations to take home to their parents. JoAnn's family includes son, Joshua Zito (wife Liz, daughter Lucie & son Joe), Portland OR, and daughters, Dorynne Brock, Yonkers NY (daughter Taylor, mate Chris Jangl, granddog Murphy); Delaney Brock (daughters Audrey & Liv, son Tristan), Yonkers NY; siblings, Mike Kuentz-NYC, Mary Kuentz-Waimea, HI, David Kuentz-Watkins Glen, Margie Rodgers (Tom)- Elmira; niece, Coty Adams (Terrence, Maizy, TJ), and cousins, Peggy Dusablon, Sue Hoobler, and many others. JoAnn was predeceased by her parents Joseph (2004) and Etha Kuentz (2014). Special thanks go to Dr. Thomas Rodgers, her brother-in-law, who helped Jo navigate her illness and supported her in many ways; special friends Deb Burgey, Gina Zito and the many friends that supported her during her illness; neighbors Kathy and Amy, Dr. Lee and Nursing Staff at Memorial Sloan Kettering and the countless people who prayed for her, loved her and enriched her life. You all meant so much to her. The staff on 3B at Arnot Health, especially nurse Casey and Dr. Reddy and Dr. Newman, provided kind comfort to Jo and all of her family members, which we are certain JoAnn appreciated as much as we did. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Covid-19 protocol will be followed with mask wearing and social distancing. Always tenderhearted, JoAnn said in her final days "Love is the beginning and the end of everything." Please do an act of kindness in Jo's honor for someone who needs it. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to "JoAnn's Art & School Supply Fund" at Diven DSO, Diven Elementary School, 1115 Hall Street, Elmira, NY 14901, so that kids have what they need to make art.









