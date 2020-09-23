1/1
JoAnn M. Von Hagn
JoAnn M. von Hagn

Elmira - Elmira : Age 59, passed away Tuesday September 22,2020, at home with family by her side. JoAnn was born November 18, 1960, the daughter of the late Harold M. and Mary Whitford von Hagn. JoAnn is survived by her two children and their spouses: Kenneth J. & Megan Pawlak, Henrico,VA and Karen M. & Michael Gray, Montpelier, VA.; grandchildren: Sylas, Wyatt and Scarlett Pawlak and Kayleigh and Beauregard Gray. She is also survived by her siblings, and their spouses: Harold M. von Hagn III, Nashua NH, Mary Catherine & John R. Avery, Sr., Mansfield MA, Margaret L. von Hagn, Elmira, Richard L. & Norma J. von Hagn, Kissimmee FL, William J. & Kristen L. von Hagn, Bath NY, John M. & Felicia A. von Hagn, Elmira, Jeffrey C. & Carol A. von Hagn, Bath NY, Patricia E. von Hagn, Elmira; and a host of nieces and nephews. JoAnn graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1978 and was a communicant of Our Lady of Lourdes Church. JoAnn work at Verizon for 25 years as a directory assistance operator while raising her children, Ken and Karen, the loves of her life. JoAnn relished her role as Nanna to her grandchildren and spent the majority of her time in VA to be close to her children and grandchildren. JoAnn enjoyed sewing and crochet, making baby hats for new born babies, accumulating over a thousand hours as an auxiliary volunteer at Arnot Ogden Medical Center. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and sewed Hug a Bears which were donated to hospitals, law enforcement and EMS agencies. She enjoyed road trips and family vacations, antiquing and collecting and spending time with all her friends and family. Donations in JoAnn's memory may be directed to Harbor House 89 Rossiter Rd, Rochester, NY 14620 or Chemung County Humane Society 2435 NY-352, Elmira, NY 14903. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.




Published in Star-Gazette from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
