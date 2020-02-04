|
JoAnn Peyton Inman
Lewisburg, PA - JoAnn Peyton Inman, 89, of Lewisburg, PA and formerly of Troy, PA passed away on January 30, 2020 at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pa. She was the loving wife of Lyman B. Inman with whom she shared 53 years of marriage. Born in Philadelphia, PA, JoAnn was the daughter of Ruth and George Peyton. JoAnn spent most of her youth with her aunt and uncle, Myron and Blanche Elliot, of Covington, PA. She graduated from Covington High School in 1948 and attended Miss Beardsley's Private Commercial School (Elmira Business Institute)
JoAnn was a devoted wife and the wonderful mother of five girls. She was an eternal optimist and active in the Eastern Star, the United Methodist Church of Troy, a Brownie and Girl Scout leader, and a tireless volunteer. She is survived by her daughters and their spouses: Laurell Tarka (Stanley) of Carlisle, PA; Lynne Hopson (Howard) of Union Springs, NY; LuAnn Kitlinski (Blair) of Harrisburg, PA; Lesa Butera (Peter) of Harvey's Lake, PA and Leone Krul (Kent) of Scipio Center, NY. Other survivors include seven grandchildren: Sarah Baer (Alex) of Lolo, Montana, Mathew Tarka (Danielle) of Lititz, PA; Paul Carson (Joelle) of Salem Massachusetts; Laura Carson of Lemont, PA; Dr. Aileen Wertz ( Dr. Jeffrey ) of Danville, PA; Lauren Butera of Harvey's Lake, PA and Sophia Kitlinski of New Haven, CT . She is also survived by two great grandchildren Fletcher and Beckett Baer of Lolo, Montana.
Family and friends are welcome to call from 10:00-11:00 AM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main St. Troy, PA. A memorial service will be private and will be held at the convenience of JoAnn's family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in JoAnn's memory to the Salvation Army Towanda Unit, 105 Main St. Towanda, PA 18848 or to Guthrie Hospice 421 Tomahawk Rd. Towanda, PA 18848.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020