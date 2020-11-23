JoAnne Andrews
JoAnne Daniels Christastie Andrews passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on 11/22/2020. Born on September 16th, 1946 to Charles W. Daniels and Helen M. (Collins) Daniels in Elmira, NY. She had a wonderful career as an X-Ray Technician and Mammographer at various medical facilities throughout the area. She enjoyed a full life with her children and grandchildren especially in Leesburg, Florida and Keuka Lake, NY...her favorite place of all.
JoAnne is predeceased by parents, Charles & Helen Daniels; sisters: Nancy Maurer, Patricia Hofman, Teresa Daniels, and first husband Joseph Christastie. She is survived by son, Michael J. Christastie and daughter, Jennifer A. Heidemann. Her beloved grandchildren: Meredith, Alex and Hannah. Siblings: Bill (Margaret) Daniels of Elmira, Ellen (Carl) Rose of Chittenango, Dave (Theresa) Daniels of Elmira; Floyd (Skip) Andrews and special friend & brother-in-law Ren Hofman. Also, many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Special Friends and Co-Workers.
A celebration of JoAnne's life will be confirmed at a later date.
Contributions can be made to Carefirstny.org
& Chemung County Humane Society and SPCA, 2435 Route 352, Elmira, NY 14903.
Mom's guestbook may be signed at www.olthof.com
.
We would like to give a special thanks to the staff, nurses, and doctor's at Guthrie Corning Cancer Center.