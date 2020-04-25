|
Joanne C. Rohlin
Elmira - nee: Mucci
Age 91 died peacefully at home on Wed. April 15, 2020 with her niece, Antoinette by her side. She was predeceased by her parents, Carmine and Maria; her sister and brother-in-law, Philomena & Rocco D'Ambrosio; twin brother, Vincent Mucci. Joanne is survived by her husband, Roy R. Rohlin; brother, Joseph Mucci and family; sister-in-law, Tekla Mucci; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins. She was a communicant of the Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish, formerly St. Anthony's Parish. Joanne retired from Kennedy Valve, Elmira as a Secretary. Per her wishes, no calling hours will be held. Due to the coronavirus restrictions, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Burial in Sts. Peter and Paul's Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kalec Funeral Home. Those wishing may make a donation in her memory to the Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020