|
|
In Loving Memory of
Joanne Mathers Fitch
10 years and still
missing you dearly!
A Circle of Sisters
Our circle of sisters
is missing one
She's gone to her Mom,
her pain is done
Our hearts till ache,
our tears still flow
We are drawn even
closer, we sister of Jo
Her hand in our hand,
her voice in our ear
We still feel her smile,
we know she is near
Our circle makes room
for more sisters,
more mothers, Jo smiles
as we add aunts and
daughters of others
Though our hearts are
still heavy, she's safe now we know, as our circle it strengthens,
we sisters of Jo
Love & Miss You,
Roberta, Karen & Suzy
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019