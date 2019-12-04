Resources
Joanne Mathers Fitch

Joanne Mathers Fitch In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Joanne Mathers Fitch

10 years and still

missing you dearly!

A Circle of Sisters

Our circle of sisters

is missing one

She's gone to her Mom,

her pain is done

Our hearts till ache,

our tears still flow

We are drawn even

closer, we sister of Jo

Her hand in our hand,

her voice in our ear

We still feel her smile,

we know she is near

Our circle makes room

for more sisters,

more mothers, Jo smiles

as we add aunts and

daughters of others

Though our hearts are

still heavy, she's safe now we know, as our circle it strengthens,

we sisters of Jo

Love & Miss You,

Roberta, Karen & Suzy
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
