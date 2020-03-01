|
|
Jodi D. Kohli
Corning - Jodi D. (Goris) Kohli, age 55, of Corning, NY died Friday, February 28, 2020 at her home in Corning surrounded by her loving family.
Jodi was born on September 28, 1964 in Niskayuna, NY to Daniel and Judith (Whitney) Goris.
She was a graduate of Cazenovia High School and Alfred University. She married Jeff Kohli on June 22, 1991 in Nelson, NY. Jodi was very active in the Corning Painted Post School District PTA organizations, in many roles ranging from volunteer to PTA President, and also served as President of the district's PTA Council. As an active community volunteer, Jodi delivered Meals-On-Wheels to those in need and was co-director of the Corning Community Food Pantry. Jodi was passionate about nutrition and helped establish the Community Gardens in South Corning and established vegetable gardens at the Corning Community Food Pantry. Before the birth of her third child, she was employed by Corning Consumer Products in Corning as a forecast analyst.
She is survived by her husband Jeff; three sons, Brandon Kohli of Rochester, Spencer Kohli of Shrewsbury, PA, and Trevor Kohli of Corning; her mother Judith Goris of Erieville, NY; three sisters, Kimberly (Peter) DeMers of Uxbridge, MA, Jill (Chris) Anthony of Cazenovia, NY and Kristin (Patrick) Spaulding of Cazenovia; brother, Mark (Janet) Goris of Cazenovia; many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles; mother-in-law, Virginia Kohli of New Paltz , NY; sister-in-law, Lynn (Greg) Peck of Stone Ridge, NY. She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel in 2012.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 1:30 PM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Mt. Savior Monastery, 231 Monastery Road, Pine City, NY. Burial will be in Welsh Church Cemetery, Nelson, NY.
The family will provide flowers and ask that memorial donations be made to Corning Community Food Pantry, PO Box 1255, Corning, NY 14830 in Jodi's memory.
Jodi's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020