Services
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
1126 Broadway
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 732-7081
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
1126 Broadway
Elmira, NY 14904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jody Leonard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jody E. Leonard


1967 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jody E. Leonard Obituary
Jody E. Leonard

Horseheads - Age 52, passed away unexpectedly on Sat. Feb. 29, 2020. Born on May 6, 1967 in Elmira, NY, to the late, Leone Ducey Leonard and Dale E. Leonard. Jody graduated from SHS in 1985. He retired from NYS Dept. of Corrections after 29 years of service. Jody had a passion for fast cars, boats and bikes. He enjoyed time spent with family and friends. Jody is survived by his two siblings, Jamie (Cindy) Leonard and Lori (David) Rice; nieces, Jolene Dwyer and Emily Leonard; and a great nephew Jaedyn Dwyer in addition to several Aunts, Uncles and cousins and his very close companions Duane and Pat Stuck. Guests will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Elmira on Mon. Mar. 9, 2020 between the hours of 4-6 p.m. He will be interred in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery at his family's convenience with his mom.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jody's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -