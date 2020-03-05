|
Jody E. Leonard
Horseheads - Age 52, passed away unexpectedly on Sat. Feb. 29, 2020. Born on May 6, 1967 in Elmira, NY, to the late, Leone Ducey Leonard and Dale E. Leonard. Jody graduated from SHS in 1985. He retired from NYS Dept. of Corrections after 29 years of service. Jody had a passion for fast cars, boats and bikes. He enjoyed time spent with family and friends. Jody is survived by his two siblings, Jamie (Cindy) Leonard and Lori (David) Rice; nieces, Jolene Dwyer and Emily Leonard; and a great nephew Jaedyn Dwyer in addition to several Aunts, Uncles and cousins and his very close companions Duane and Pat Stuck. Guests will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Elmira on Mon. Mar. 9, 2020 between the hours of 4-6 p.m. He will be interred in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery at his family's convenience with his mom.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020