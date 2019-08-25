|
|
Joel D. Hennigan Jr.
Horseheads, NY - Passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the age of 83. Joel was born July 9, 1936 in Williamsport, PA, son of the late Joel and Marguerite Rupp Hennigan. Joel was predeceased by his wives, Misako (Tami) Ikeda and Terry Hennigan and grandson Ryan Matthew Scherer; sisters, Norma, Eva May "Nickey", JoAnna, Marguerite "Peggy", and Adelaide. He was a 1954 graduate of Southside High School. After graduation Joel proudly served his country for 20 years in the US Navy and continued his career as a 20 year Civil Servant. He is survived by his children, Robert Scherer, Norma (Kevin) Erickson, Carole Scherer, and James (Shondi) Scherer ; grandchildren, Sarah (Dave) Wing, Katie (Jared) Morgan, Christine and Connor Scherer; great grandchildren, Matthew, Ava, Madison, Parker, Evelyn and Mila; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 between the hours of 12-2PM with his Funeral Service to follow. He will be laid to rest at Maple Grove Cemetery with full Military Honors immediately following. In lieu of flowers those wishing to remember Joel may make donations to Chapter 803, Vietnam Veterans of America, 1200 Davis St., Elmira, NY 14901. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Joel's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019