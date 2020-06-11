Joel G. Combs
Pine City - Joel G. Combs from Pine City, New York passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Glenn and Ruth Combs, his beloved wife Cheryl, and brother, David.
He is survived by his faithful companion Momo, son, Patrick (BeLinda) Combs; daughter, Jill (Brian) Manchester; brother, Tom (Julie) Combs, brother, Bob Combs; devoted grandchildren and great-grandchildren; along with a large extended family and dear friends.
Joel proudly served in the US Air Force from 1961 to 1965 as an aviation mechanic and continued his career as such until retirement from Corning Aviation. He loved fishing and enjoyed sharing his passion with his family. Joel loved to spend time visiting with friends.
The family will be holding a private celebration of his life for family and friends on Saturday. In keeping with Joel's support of animals, memorial donations may be made to Horseheads Community Animal Shelter, 150 Wygant Road, Horseheads, New York 14845.
Joel's tribute wall may be signed at www.Olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.