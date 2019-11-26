|
Joel I. Geller
Elmira - Joel I. Geller, 77 of Elmira, NY passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at home with his wife by his side after a long illness. He was born on May 1st, 1942 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Benjamin and Lillian Geller.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Elizabeth (Troise) of Elmira, NY; two sons, Aaron (Lauren) Geller with sons, Aaden and Lucas of Las Vegas, NV, Jeffrey (Jennifer) Geller with son, Ryan of Cornwall on Hudson, NY; sister, Janet (Robert) Kutin with sons, Matthew and Michael of Long Island, NY.
Joel received his bachelor's degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo and his master's degree from Long Island University. He was a member of the Army reserves for six years. Joel was an avid reader, worked in the mental health field for over thirty years and was an adjunct professor at Elmira College and Corning Community College. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife, kids, and grandchildren. He loved going to trivia, watching Jeopardy, the Mets, and Jets. Some of his greatest memories are from traveling and the many family vacations. He had a special place in his heart for the family property in Steuben County (the land) and Montauk, NY.
FRIENDS MAY CALL AT THE BAKER FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 640 W. GRAY ST. ELMIRA, ON FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29TH FROM 5:00 PM-7:00 PM. INTERMENT OF JOEL'S ASHES WILL BE HELD AT THE CONVENIENCE OF HIS FAMILY.
Thank you to Care First and the wonderful support and companionship from his caregivers.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his honor to https://www.michaeljfox.org/
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019