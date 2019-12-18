|
|
JoEllen Sweeney
Elmira - Age 82, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital SNF on Sunday, December 15, 2019. JoEllen was born in Elmira, daughter of the late T. Edward Sweeney and Dorothy Gillette Sweeney McConnell. She is also predeceased by step-father George McConnell and infant sister Patricia Sweeney. JoEllen is survived by brother and sister-in-law Gerald E. and Patricia Sweeney of Cohoes NY; brother Michael J. Sweeney of Albany NY; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. JoEllen was a life-long communicant of St. Mary's Church. She attended St. Mary's Grammar School graduating in 1954 and was a 1958 graduate of Southside High School. JoEllen worked with Capabilities in Elmira for over 30 years. She was always happy when spending time with her family whom she loved dearly. JoEllen was a great baby-sitter for her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She enjoyed baking cookies and was known for her special spaghetti sauce. Family and friends are invited to call at St. Mary's Church, 224 Franklin St., Elmira, on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. Committal prayers and interment will take place at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Those wishing may remember JoEllen with a donation to the Father Robert MacNamara Fund, c/o Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish, 1010 Davis St., Elmira NY 14901. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 18 to Dec. 26, 2019