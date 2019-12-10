|
John A. Corsaro
Elmira Heights - Age 90 of Elmira Heights, NY. He was born October 1, 1929 in Silver Creek, NY, son of the late Anthony and Santina (Sack) Corsaro and passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters Jennie Melitello and Annie Girone; brothers Mickey, Vincenzo and Jimmy. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Lena (Genovese) Corsaro; children and their spouses John & Eileen of CO, Dan & Terri of Pine City, Patti & Mike Rohde of Horseheads, Tony & Debbie of Horseheads, Millie Corsaro & Gregg Mann of Lowman; grandchildren Timothy Corsaro, Joleigh (Patrick) Hennessy, Camilla, Dominic Corsaro, Danielle (fiancé Joe Hayden) & Angelina Corsaro, Heather (Will) Sebra, Kyle Rohde, Kristen (Andrew) Brusso and Nicole (Ben) Georgia; great grandchildren Eily and Emilia Hennessy, Dexter, Jackie and Cooper Sebra, Johnathan and Cameron Brusso and Sevi Rose Georgia (on the way) along with many nieces and nephews. John was a communicant of St. Charles Borromeo Church. He retired as tank foreman from Thatcher Glass with 40 years of service; was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a member and past commander of the CWV. He was known in the Heights for his beautiful garden. Everyone admired it. He could GROW anything!, and enjoyed sharing his bounty with friends and neighbors. John was a huge Yankee baseball and Syracuse basketball fan. He would never miss any of his grandchildren's sporting events. His call was always the right call (not to be disputed). Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Friday, December 13th from 4 to 7 pm. Prayers will be offered there on Saturday, December 14th at 9:15 am followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Charles Borromeo Church. Committal prayers and interment, with military honors, will follow in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019