Services
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 734-5368
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:15 AM
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Corsaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. Corsaro


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John A. Corsaro Obituary
John A. Corsaro

Elmira Heights - Age 90 of Elmira Heights, NY. He was born October 1, 1929 in Silver Creek, NY, son of the late Anthony and Santina (Sack) Corsaro and passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters Jennie Melitello and Annie Girone; brothers Mickey, Vincenzo and Jimmy. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Lena (Genovese) Corsaro; children and their spouses John & Eileen of CO, Dan & Terri of Pine City, Patti & Mike Rohde of Horseheads, Tony & Debbie of Horseheads, Millie Corsaro & Gregg Mann of Lowman; grandchildren Timothy Corsaro, Joleigh (Patrick) Hennessy, Camilla, Dominic Corsaro, Danielle (fiancé Joe Hayden) & Angelina Corsaro, Heather (Will) Sebra, Kyle Rohde, Kristen (Andrew) Brusso and Nicole (Ben) Georgia; great grandchildren Eily and Emilia Hennessy, Dexter, Jackie and Cooper Sebra, Johnathan and Cameron Brusso and Sevi Rose Georgia (on the way) along with many nieces and nephews. John was a communicant of St. Charles Borromeo Church. He retired as tank foreman from Thatcher Glass with 40 years of service; was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a member and past commander of the CWV. He was known in the Heights for his beautiful garden. Everyone admired it. He could GROW anything!, and enjoyed sharing his bounty with friends and neighbors. John was a huge Yankee baseball and Syracuse basketball fan. He would never miss any of his grandchildren's sporting events. His call was always the right call (not to be disputed). Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Friday, December 13th from 4 to 7 pm. Prayers will be offered there on Saturday, December 14th at 9:15 am followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Charles Borromeo Church. Committal prayers and interment, with military honors, will follow in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -