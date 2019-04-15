Services
Lynch Funeral Home
318 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-1301
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Lynch Funeral Home
318 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Lynch Funeral Home
318 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
Millport,NY - JOHN A. HARTMAN Age 89 of Millport, NY passed away on Saturday April 13, 2019 . John was born September 29, 1929 in Horseheads, NY the son of the late John B. and Genevieve Southard Hartman. John was a Veteran of The Korean War serving his country with The U.S. ARMY and was a member of The Bentley-Trumble American Legion Post # 442 in Horseheads, NY. He was a retired employee of the Village of Horseheads working at the Street Department and Maple Grove Cemetery. In addition to his parents, John is pre-deceased by his long-time and devoted companion Pauline M. "Polly" Robinson as well as his brothers and sisters Theodore Hartman, Joseph Hartman, William Hartman , Frederick Hartman, Jennie Hartman Comfort, and Emma Hartman Gardner. John loved his family and friends and treasured the time he spent with the. John is survived by his son and daughter-in-law : John E. and Connie Hartman of Millport, NY ; daughter and son-in-law : Darla and Jay Stolk of Ontario, Canada ; brothers and sisters : Ernest & Sheila Hartman, Ruth Radford, Clara and Walter "Laddie" McNeil , and Lester C. and Doreen Hartman; sisters-in-law : Pat (Mrs. Theodore) Hartman, Cindy (Mrs. William) Hartman, Sue (Mrs. Frederick) Perry-Hartman ; Polly's children : Scott Robinson and Amy Black ; Polly's brothers and sister : Butch Campbell, Jim Campbell, Gertrude Kinsley ; several grandchildren, great grandchildren , nieces, nephews , cousins , and a host of caring friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Wednesday April 17, 2019 from 12 Noon to 1 PM. John's Funeral Services will be held at the conclusion of calling hours with Rev. James Radford officiating . John will be laid to rest in Maple Grove Cemetery where Full Military Honors will be accorded. The family will provide their own flowers and those wishing may remember John through Memorials to The Bentley-Trumble American Legion Post # 442 71 Old Ithaca Road Horseheads, NY 14845. Words of Condolence and Memories mayy be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019
