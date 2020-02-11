|
|
John Alden Michael Baxter
John Alden Michael Baxter, 71, died on 2/2/2020 at Memorial Health University Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alden and Joan Post Baxter. Funeral arrangement at the convenience of his wife. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sylvia Ostrander Baxter. In addition, he is survived by his son, Brett (Katrina) M. Campbell, as well as seven grandchildren: Dallas Whitaker, Jacob Springsteen, Emma Campbell, Cameron Springsteen, Lexi Campbell, Lillian Campbell and Lydia Campbell, as well as great-grandson, Kai Whitaker. Burial at the convenience of the family at Woodlawn Cemetery in upstate New York.
Donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association in his memory.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020