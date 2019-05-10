|
John Alfred Elliott
Veteran - Age 92 of Veteran, NY, passed away at home on 8 May 2019. John was predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Ruth Fuchs Elliott. John was born in Brooklyn, NY, on 19 June 1926, the youngest of six children including stepbrother Brett and stepsister Margaret, as well as Walker, Charles, and Katherine. John attended P.S. 116, J.H.S. 85, and Brooklyn Technical High School. He attended King's College in New Castle, Delaware and later enrolled in the New York Institute of Applied Arts and Sciences, where he graduated with an Associate's Degree in Structural Technology. John first worked as a draftsman in concrete structures and later for Merrill Brothers—a small, family-owned metal forging company—where he remained for the rest of his career retiring as Plant Manager and Vice President. During childhood and adolescence, John's family lived in cold-water railroad flats in Brooklyn. At age 17, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps (USMC) for service in World War II reporting for duty on his eighteenth birthday. He trained at Parris Island, Camp Lejeune, and Pendleton, and then left for Maui and Iwo Jima. He served in the Fourth Marine Division, 2nd Battalion, 25th Regiment—F 2-25—landing on Iwo Jima on the first day, on 19 February 1945, and surviving the 36-day battle untouched. He attributed his preservation to divine intervention. His service on Iwo Jima was the single most important event of his life. John married his sweetheart, Ruth Dorothy Fuchs, on 15 October 1949, in the Ridgewood Methodist Church, and together they established their home in Glendale, Queens, where they raised their three children. John served in the Boy Scouts and in the various churches he attended over the course of his life. John was a talented woodworker, gardener, photographer, and artist. He designed a summer home and led his young family in the construction of that home in Cornwall, NY, where they enjoyed many happy summers. John and Ruth retired to Cornwall in 1982. In 1999, they moved to Veteran, NY, where John joined the E. J. Brewer Marine Detachment #458 of the USMC Marine Corps League. He enjoyed great friendships with his fellow retired Marines and volunteered in other community and church assignments. He cared for his beloved wife until her death on 20 February 2018. John possessed great love for his country. He was a man of faith. He demonstrated love for his family and his fellow man through service and action. He was generous with his time, his talents, and his means. To his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he was a loving Pop-Pop. John is survived by his son, Colonel Bruce Elliott (USMC, Retired) of Valette, LA; his daughter, Susan Portlock of Cary, NC; and daughter Barbara and her husband, Doug Snedecor, of Burdett, NY. His seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren include Kendra and her husband Matt Cope of Cary, NC, and their three children, Alexis, Ella, and Caleb; Laura and her husband Joe Scott of DelRay Beach, FL; Allison Portlock of DelRay Beach, FL; Christopher Portlock of Freeport, NY, and his daughter Meadow; Steven and his wife Hailey Snedecor of Boise, ID, and their three children, Sawyer, Shea, and Finley; Peter and his wife Rebecca Snedecor of Gilbert, AZ, and their three children, Elliott, Andrew, and Amelia; and Elizabeth and her husband, Brad Bell, of Rexburg, ID and their son, William. Neighbors and friends are invited to a family greeting at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 80 Broad Street, Horseheads, New York, on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. preceding a Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment with grave dedication and full military honors will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the E. J. Brewer Marine Detachment #458.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 10, 2019