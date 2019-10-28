Resources
More Obituaries for John Andrade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Andrade

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Andrade Obituary
John Andrade

Oceanside, CA - John William Andrade, 85 of Oceanside, California passed away peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019.

John was born on May 12, 1934 in Hector, NY to John James Andrade & Bernardine Pratt. He graduated from Elmira College in 1976 with a Master's Degree in Psychology and worked at Corning Glass Works for 30+ years and then as a Nursing Home Social Worker post degree.

John's interests were listening to Classical Music, refinishing Antique Furniture, and Playing Golf. He never passed by a Garage sale or a Thrift shop without visiting as his hobby was collecting & refinishing Antiques.

John fell in love with California after visiting his son Michael during a NY winter & relocated to Oceanside in 1988. In California, while semi-retired, he worked at Lake San Marcos Executive Golf Course & was a caretaker at Heritage Park for the City of Oceanside for almost 15 years. Heritage Park & all those who ran, volunteered & visited were very dear to his heart and became an extended family. John loved spending time reading, doing Sudoku, & greeting visitors on the front porch of his Heritage Park home.

John was survived by his two children, son John Michael Andrade & wife Renee of San Diego, California, and daughter Tatia (Andrade) Torres of Brandon, Florida; two Granddaughters, Alexandra (Torres) Lopez of Tampa, Florida & Meghan Andrade of Pacific Beach, California; one Great Grandson Lincoln Lopez of Tampa, Florida.

A celebration of life is to be held at Heritage Park on November 23rd at 11am. All are welcome to attend.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.