John Andrade
Oceanside, CA - John William Andrade, 85 of Oceanside, California passed away peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019.
John was born on May 12, 1934 in Hector, NY to John James Andrade & Bernardine Pratt. He graduated from Elmira College in 1976 with a Master's Degree in Psychology and worked at Corning Glass Works for 30+ years and then as a Nursing Home Social Worker post degree.
John's interests were listening to Classical Music, refinishing Antique Furniture, and Playing Golf. He never passed by a Garage sale or a Thrift shop without visiting as his hobby was collecting & refinishing Antiques.
John fell in love with California after visiting his son Michael during a NY winter & relocated to Oceanside in 1988. In California, while semi-retired, he worked at Lake San Marcos Executive Golf Course & was a caretaker at Heritage Park for the City of Oceanside for almost 15 years. Heritage Park & all those who ran, volunteered & visited were very dear to his heart and became an extended family. John loved spending time reading, doing Sudoku, & greeting visitors on the front porch of his Heritage Park home.
John was survived by his two children, son John Michael Andrade & wife Renee of San Diego, California, and daughter Tatia (Andrade) Torres of Brandon, Florida; two Granddaughters, Alexandra (Torres) Lopez of Tampa, Florida & Meghan Andrade of Pacific Beach, California; one Great Grandson Lincoln Lopez of Tampa, Florida.
A celebration of life is to be held at Heritage Park on November 23rd at 11am. All are welcome to attend.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019