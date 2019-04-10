|
|
John Anthony Messino Sr.
Horseheads,NY - John Anthony Messino Sr. Age 82 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Sunday April 7, 2019. John was born in Galeton, PA on June 24, 1936 the son of the late Antonio and Nancy Lollo Messino. He was retired from Corning Inc. as a supervisor for pressware plant. After he retired he enjoyed helping his son John at Rosar's and Messino's Deli. John loved playing golf, and watching the Pittsburg Pirates and the Buffalo Bills. Mr. Messino is survived by his wife Joyce Ann Hackett Messino; children: Diane and Jeff Knox of Horseheads, NY; John Jr. and Becky Messino Elmira Heights, NY; Terry and Laurie Messino of Elmira, NY; Deborah Moore of Horseheads, NY ; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers and sisters: Julie Douglas, Mary Messino, Gloria (Phillip) Arnone, Carmen Cochran and Mike (Donna) Messino; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of caring friends. A Mass of Christian Burial Celebrating John's Life will be held at St. Mary Our Mother Church in Horseheads, NY on Saturday April 13, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Arrangements are entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019