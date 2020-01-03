|
John C. Bailey
Elmira - Age 62, passed away at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 after a sudden illness. John was born in Elmira a son of the late Charles and Edna Mae Brush Bailey. In addition to his parents John is predeceased by brother Earl Bailey and sister Karen Keck. John is survived by his wife of 17 years Julie Lynch Bailey; daughters and their families, Melissa Bailey of Kingston NY with children, Andrianna Schwartz and Madisyn Jardin; Jennifer Gartland of Elmira with husband William, Sr. and their children, William Jr., Ryleigh and Lucious Gartland; Allyson Stowe of Elmira with husband Aaron Sr. and their children, Makennah and Aaron Jr.; son Dylan Bailey of Elmira; brother Michael Bailey with Charlene Loop of Elmira; sisters, Elaine Schmoel and husband Jeff of Maytown PA, Vicki Covert with husband Bill of Harrisburg PA; several nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. John was a retired Corrections Officer, with New York State Corrections, having 26 years of service with the last 24 of those years being at the Elmira Correctional Facility. John was involved with the New York State Corrections Union for many years and helped a countless number of his fellow CO's. He was an avid golfer and Buffalo Bills fan. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water St., Elmira, on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Those wishing may remember John with a donation to The Falck Cancer Center, 600 Roe Ave., Elmira NY 14905.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020