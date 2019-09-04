|
John C. Dandrea
Horseheads - Age 86, of Horseheads, NY, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on June 9, 1933 in Elmira, NY to the late Salvatore and Ida (Eddy) Dandrea. John was predeceased by his wife, Virginia, son, Joe and sisters, Roseanne, Janet and Marie. He is survived by his son, John (Michelle) Dandrea of Horseheads; grandchildren, Joseph (Lynsie) Dandrea and Molly (Tyler) Morrison both of Elmira; great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Mia Morrison and Jameson; daughter-in-law, Brenda Dandrea of Horseheads; brother-in-law, Lynn Doane of Horseheads; along with several nieces and nephews. John retired from Westinghouse after 42 years of service. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, September 6th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place there at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jeremiah Dewey officiating. Interment will follow in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019