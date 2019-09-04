Services
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Dandrea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. Dandrea


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John C. Dandrea Obituary
John C. Dandrea

Horseheads - Age 86, of Horseheads, NY, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on June 9, 1933 in Elmira, NY to the late Salvatore and Ida (Eddy) Dandrea. John was predeceased by his wife, Virginia, son, Joe and sisters, Roseanne, Janet and Marie. He is survived by his son, John (Michelle) Dandrea of Horseheads; grandchildren, Joseph (Lynsie) Dandrea and Molly (Tyler) Morrison both of Elmira; great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Mia Morrison and Jameson; daughter-in-law, Brenda Dandrea of Horseheads; brother-in-law, Lynn Doane of Horseheads; along with several nieces and nephews. John retired from Westinghouse after 42 years of service. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, September 6th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place there at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jeremiah Dewey officiating. Interment will follow in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now