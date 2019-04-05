Resources
John Carr Lowman


1926 - 2019
John Carr Lowman Obituary
John Carr Lowman

Elmira - (1926-2019)

John Carr Lowman of Elmira NY died peacefully at Shell Point Community in Fort Myers, Florida, after complications arising from a bicycle accident at 93.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Alice, three children (Meg, Ed, and Dave), and four grand-children. Jack was part of the Lowman clan from Lowman NY but born and raised in Elmira.

He attended Deerfield Academy (1944), veteran of World War II, history major at Princeton University (1950), and enjoyed his career teaching history and coaching the tennis team at Notre Dame High School in Elmira.

Jack served on numerous boards and volunteer organizations, including founding member of Elmira Patrons of Tennis Association.

For memorials, please donate in his honor.
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 5, 2019
