John Carr Lowman
Fort Myers, FL - "Make it your ambition to lead a quiet life: to mind your own business and work with your hands" -1 Thess. 4:11
John Carr Lowman, 93, died on April 3, 2019 at Shell Point Memory Care Unit, in Fort Myers, Florida. He was born on February 5, 1926 in Elmira, NY to Edward Louis and Blanche Holman Lowman. He is predeceased by his beloved sister Marylou and her husband Adelbert Garry Clark.
Jack grew up in Elmira NY and graduated from Deerfield Academy in Deerfield, MA in 1944. After high school he enlisted in the US Army serving in Germany during World War II. Following his honorable discharge, he attended Princeton University on the GI Bill, where he received a degree in History, writing his dissertation on "The Use of Gliders in the Military." He taught high school history for several years in Watkins Glen, NY then worked at Marine Midland Bank for more than 20 years. He returned to teaching, ending his career at Notre Dame High School, where he also coached the tennis team.
Exemplary moderation and discipline guided Jack's long life, keeping him mentally sharp and physically fit. Right up to the last year he would climb the stairs (two at a time) rather than take the elevator. He is remembered as a loving and supportive father, for his enthusiastic love of tennis, biking, building stonewalls around his home and cottage, and for his droll sense of humor. His intense love of the time he spent at his Seneca Lake cottage; sailing, swimming and relaxing, was evident in his last conversation with his son, Ed, when he talked of returning to that happy place. His every conversation was peppered with questions and observations about the weather, tennis statistics (especially concerning Federer!), and returning to his hometown, Elmira.
Jack loved talking about the time spent in the service of his country. When not on the march with a 90 pound pack, he set the company record for pancake eating (19 or 21), and amassed a huge cache of chocolate by trading for cigarettes. He recalled the men he served with, and the "hillbillies from the south" who played their songs constantly. It was during this time, his interest in music was rekindled. His father, Edward, played mandolin, and Jack continued playing old favorite singalong songs on his mandolin, always in the key of G! Jack's son Ed, is a professional musician, playing in various bands in the capital region, a living tribute to the musical interest of his father.
Jack married Alice Andersen in 1951 in Elmira, NY. Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Meg (two grandsons), son David (two grandchildren), and son Ed and his wife, Christine, and children William and Amelia, of Greenfield Center, NY.
A private full Military Honors service will be held at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery on September 9. In honor of Jack's love of playing the mandolin, his son Ed will be accompanied by Colin McCoy, Tom Wadsworth, and John Kirk, playing a four-part mandolin rendition of Home on the Range, and Amazing Grace, sung by Ed, William and Amelia.
Jack will best be memorialized by spending time with those you love, partaking in a simple, spare meal, savoring a piece of chocolate, and talking about the weather, or tennis, or both.
For years Jack read the obituaries in the Elmira Star-Gazette every day, the only internet reading that he ever attempted to do. We hope he would have enjoyed and approved of this, his own obituary.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019