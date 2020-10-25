1/
John "Chaz" Chopko
John "Chaz" Chopko

Elmira - John "Chaz" Chopko, 62, of Elmira, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October, 22, 2020. He was born in Elmira, NY on January 14, 1958.

On October 23, 1982, he married Dianna Borden in Elmira, NY and they shared 21 wonderful years together until her death in 2003. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his best friend, John Whitford.

John was a dedicated employee for more than 30 years at the Elmira Psychiatric Center as a Therapy Aide and was known for his work ethic.

A Tennessee Titans fan, John enjoyed watching Sunday football with his friend, Chad. He enjoyed going to concerts, was an avid reader, golfer and was known for his sense of humor. More than anything, he cherished the time that he shared with his family and close friends.

Survivors include his son, Gregory J. Chopko of Brooklyn, NY; his close friends, Mike & JoAnn Kozdemba of Elmira, Aida Wellington, Wanda Kleinschmidt; friends acting as pallbearers; Paul Thompson, Kevin Kozdemba, Chad Cummings, Mike Kozdemba, Gary Deats and Brian Cunningham.

Friends may call from 10-2 pm on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Ave. in Elmira. Burial in St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery in Elmira will be private.

John's Son would like to acknowledge the staff at Arnot Ogden Medical Center for their care, compassion and professionalism.

In lieu of flowers, condolences in John's memory may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.olthof.com.




Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
