John Christofaro
Raleigh, NC - John Christofaro, 81, passed away peacefully from complications of lung and lymphoma cancer at Duke University Medical Center on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
John is survived by his loving wife Vickie of 58 years; daughter Doreen and son-in-law Lyle Hicks of Carmel, IN; son David and daughter-in-law Melanie Christofaro and grandchildren Joshua John and Sofia Catherine of Charlotte, NC and many nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents John and Erminia (Cieri) Christofaro and three brothers, Frank of Elmira, NY, Albert of Pine City, NY and Anthony of Horseheads, NY.
John was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church, Wildwood Golf Course, Triangle Italian-American Heritage Association (TIAHA), served in several chairmanship capacities and volunteered at many charitable and fundraising events. He was always available and willing to help anyone in need with any type of problem.
John was born in Elmira, NY. He earned an Associate of Applied Science degree from Alfred University and graduated at the top in his class. Upon graduation, he joined IBM in Rochester, NY in 1961 and held many technical and managerial positions during his 31-year career. He earned many Outstanding Contribution Awards and other miscellaneous awards. His single greatest achievement at IBM was when he was asked to take over management for the support organization of a software product that had so many problems that customers were waiting months for service callbacks. John developed a support methodology that turned this situation around in six months. He received several awards and recognitions for his actions.
John loved dancing with his wife, golf, snow skiing, tennis, Sudoku, jokes and writing poems for special events and friends. He had a 30 golf handicap and always bragged about how he played golf more economically because his cost per stroke was less than his partners due to hitting the ball more frequently. He and Vickie were always recognized as outstanding dancers and took advantage of every opportunity to dance. They started dancing together several years before their marriage in 1961. He also cherished returning to both his and Vickie's high school class reunions in Elmira.
John thanks all his family and friends for helping him have such a wonderful life. He regrets that he will not be here to celebrate his grandchildren's significant events.
John requested this special entry: "I drank from my saucer because my cup runneth over. I wish the same for all of you and mankind".
The family will greet guests on Saturday, January 25th at 12:30 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 1:30 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 11401 Leesville Rd, Raleigh, NC. Afterward, John will be laid to rest in the columbarium at St. Francis Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the or (LLS) in John's memory. Contact the Cancer Centers of North Carolina at 919-781-7070 for more information.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020