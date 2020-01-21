Services
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
11401 Leesville Rd,
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:30 PM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
11401 Leesville Rd
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Christofaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Christofaro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Christofaro Obituary
John Christofaro

Raleigh, NC - John Christofaro, 81, passed away peacefully from complications of lung and lymphoma cancer at Duke University Medical Center on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

John is survived by his loving wife Vickie of 58 years; daughter Doreen and son-in-law Lyle Hicks of Carmel, IN; son David and daughter-in-law Melanie Christofaro and grandchildren Joshua John and Sofia Catherine of Charlotte, NC and many nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents John and Erminia (Cieri) Christofaro and three brothers, Frank of Elmira, NY, Albert of Pine City, NY and Anthony of Horseheads, NY.

John was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church, Wildwood Golf Course, Triangle Italian-American Heritage Association (TIAHA), served in several chairmanship capacities and volunteered at many charitable and fundraising events. He was always available and willing to help anyone in need with any type of problem.

John was born in Elmira, NY. He earned an Associate of Applied Science degree from Alfred University and graduated at the top in his class. Upon graduation, he joined IBM in Rochester, NY in 1961 and held many technical and managerial positions during his 31-year career. He earned many Outstanding Contribution Awards and other miscellaneous awards. His single greatest achievement at IBM was when he was asked to take over management for the support organization of a software product that had so many problems that customers were waiting months for service callbacks. John developed a support methodology that turned this situation around in six months. He received several awards and recognitions for his actions.

John loved dancing with his wife, golf, snow skiing, tennis, Sudoku, jokes and writing poems for special events and friends. He had a 30 golf handicap and always bragged about how he played golf more economically because his cost per stroke was less than his partners due to hitting the ball more frequently. He and Vickie were always recognized as outstanding dancers and took advantage of every opportunity to dance. They started dancing together several years before their marriage in 1961. He also cherished returning to both his and Vickie's high school class reunions in Elmira.

John thanks all his family and friends for helping him have such a wonderful life. He regrets that he will not be here to celebrate his grandchildren's significant events.

John requested this special entry: "I drank from my saucer because my cup runneth over. I wish the same for all of you and mankind".

The family will greet guests on Saturday, January 25th at 12:30 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 1:30 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 11401 Leesville Rd, Raleigh, NC. Afterward, John will be laid to rest in the columbarium at St. Francis Church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the or (LLS) in John's memory. Contact the Cancer Centers of North Carolina at 919-781-7070 for more information.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -