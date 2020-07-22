1/1
John Cornelius Mahon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Cornelius Mahon

Age 73 passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on Monday, July 20, 2020. John was born in Rochester, NY a son of the late Cornelius and Mildred Bradley Mahon. He is also predeceased by his daughter-in-law Andrea Mahon. John is survived by his wife of 49 years Patricia Gantert Mahon; sons and daughters-in-law, Peter Mahon of Horseheads with children Hannah and Jacob; Bill and Jessie Mahon of Pine City with their children, Charlie, Ryan and Molly; John and Jillian Mahon of Big Flats with their children, Matthew, Benjamin and Lauren; daughter and son-in-law, Kristy and Jacob Kierst of Pine City with their children, Millie, Jacob II and Leo; brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Ann Mahon, Donald and Joan Mahon, Thomas and Gwen Mahon and Dick and Phyllis Mahon; many nieces and nephews. John served his country in the United States Marine Corps., spending time in Da Nang, Vietnam in 1968. He graduated from CCC and SUNY Brockport with a Bachelors Degree. Later graduated from the University of Utah in 1975 with a Masters Degree in Educational Psychology. John started work as a probation officer and retired as a counselor for New York State with 38 years of service. In his younger years John spent countless hours coaching his children in all types of sports leagues and later in life never missed one of his grandchildren's games. John loved his grandchildren deeply. John loved to travel, specifically to the Outer Banks taking his family on trips to Nags Head, enjoying crabbing and fishing with his grandchildren and teaching them true life skills. John was always the first one on the beach and the last to leave. John was a very patient, free thinker that loved nature. John loved spending time with his family and friends on the local golf courses. His love of exploring and nature was passed down to all his children and grandchildren, a true gift he gave his family. Later in life, John and his loving wife enjoyed touring the Florida Keys in their RV and making memories with all their friends they met along the way. When back in NY they enjoyed time at the Family Lake house. John and Patricia loved taking adventures with their lifelong friends Bill and Carol McKenzie including trips to Africa and Costa Rica. John loved life, loved people and his smile would always brighten the room. Private family services will be held. Interment in Woodlawn Nation Cemetery with military honors accorded. Those wishing may remember John with a donation to the Chemung County SPCA, 2435 State Route 352, Elmira NY 14903.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
July 23, 2020
Pat and family, So very sorry to hear of John's passing. John was a lifelong dear friend and a sweet and kind man. I always looked forward to spending time with him when I visited Elmira. We'll miss him.
Joe Tacka
Friend
July 23, 2020
To the Mahon Family, Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Remember all your wonderful memories, they will help you each and everyday♥ Love to you all
Jay, Chrissy and Brenda Brown
Friend
July 23, 2020
My deepest condolences on the loss of a great man. I know that Andrea was there to welcome him home with open arms. My thoughts are with you.
Mary Mosteller
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Johns passing. He loved his family deeply and was admired and respected by all who knew him. Our sincere sympathy to Pat and her family.
Jerry and Jane Drayer
Neighbor
July 23, 2020
Patty and family,
Deb and i are so saddened to hear about John. May he be always in your heart and memories.
Robert Jones
Deb Waterman
Robert M. Jones
Friend
July 23, 2020
I'm so very sorry for your loss. Hugs and prayers to you all.
Judy Pirozzolo Mather
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
Grove of 100 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jeff Streeter
July 23, 2020
Patty, so sorry for your loss. Peace, prayers and love to you and your family.
Mimi Stachowski
Mimi Stachowski
Friend
July 22, 2020
Mrs. Mahon and Family,
Very sorry to hear of Mr. Mahon passing. I great Gentleman and great family man. His daughter and sons came to Sanitary Barber Shop with their Sons. It was a pleasure to wait on all the boys. Our prayers are with you and your family. God bless you all.
Craig and Rick Milazzo
Richard Milazzo
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved