Services
Kalec Funeral Home
705 E. Church St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-734-6196
Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Woodlawn National Cemetery
John Dombroski Jr.

John Dombroski Jr. Obituary
John Dombroski, Jr.

Belleview, FL - Age 94, of Belleview FL, formally of Elmira, NY, died Saturday August 10, 2019. John was the last of nine children. He is survived by his children, Josephine Arnold, Dorothy Ham, and Richard Dombroski; 7 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; predeceased by his first wife; Eveyln Jane Dombroski, son; John Dombroski III, daughter; Carol Campbell; and his second wife, Darleen Hansford. John was a retired Union Carpenter for Local Union 277, a World War II US Army Decorated Veteran, Past Commander of Post 901 VFW, of Elmira. He was also instrumental in establishing the Veterans Memorials in Wisner Park. John took care of everyone and everything in his life. At the family's request there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Those wishing may attend his burial in Woodlawn National Cemetery, with full Military Honors, on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kalec Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
