John E. BatesErin - Age 64 of Erin. He was born November 10, 1955 in Elmira, NY, son of the late Luther J. and Shirley (Baylor) Bates and passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 15th 2020. He is survived by his wife Vicky Bates; brothers Richard (Sandy), Luther "Joe", and Robert "Bob" Bates; brother-in-law Michael, Pat, and Jeff (Terri) Wheeler; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Private services to be held. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com