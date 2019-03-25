|
John E. (Jack) Brackley
Lawrenceville, PA - John E. (Jack) Brackley, 86, of Lawrenceville, PA, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at home. He was born August 14, 1932, in Mansfield, PA, the son of Lester & Dorothy Hughes Johnson. Jack was a U.S. Army Veteran and the retired owner of Brackley's Markets in Lawrenceville, & Tioga, PA. He was a 60 year member of Tioga Lodge # 373 F&AM, and a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, Lawrenceville. Jack is survived by 4 sons & daughters-in-law, Daniel & Nancy Brackley of Painted Post, NY, Douglas & Brenda Brackley of Horseheads, NY, William Preston of Tioga, PA, Keith & Julie Preston of Lawrenceville, PA, 7 grandchildren, & 8 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia, & sons, Richard, & David. Friends are invited to call at the Wilston Funeral Home 130 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA, Wednesday 5-7 PM. Tioga Lodge # 373 F&AM will conduct services there Wednesday at 7;00 PM. They will be followed by Jack's funeral service with his pastor, Becky Cuddeback officiating. Burial in Evergreen Cemetery, Tioga, PA. Sympath"e" cards may be sent to Jack's family at www.wilstonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 25, 2019