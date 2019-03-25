Services
Wilston Funeral Home & Cremation Service
130 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-2000
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wilston Funeral Home & Cremation Service
130 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Wilston Funeral Home & Cremation Service
130 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Brackley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John E. (Jack) Brackley


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John E. (Jack) Brackley Obituary
John E. (Jack) Brackley

Lawrenceville, PA - John E. (Jack) Brackley, 86, of Lawrenceville, PA, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at home. He was born August 14, 1932, in Mansfield, PA, the son of Lester & Dorothy Hughes Johnson. Jack was a U.S. Army Veteran and the retired owner of Brackley's Markets in Lawrenceville, & Tioga, PA. He was a 60 year member of Tioga Lodge # 373 F&AM, and a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, Lawrenceville. Jack is survived by 4 sons & daughters-in-law, Daniel & Nancy Brackley of Painted Post, NY, Douglas & Brenda Brackley of Horseheads, NY, William Preston of Tioga, PA, Keith & Julie Preston of Lawrenceville, PA, 7 grandchildren, & 8 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia, & sons, Richard, & David. Friends are invited to call at the Wilston Funeral Home 130 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA, Wednesday 5-7 PM. Tioga Lodge # 373 F&AM will conduct services there Wednesday at 7;00 PM. They will be followed by Jack's funeral service with his pastor, Becky Cuddeback officiating. Burial in Evergreen Cemetery, Tioga, PA. Sympath"e" cards may be sent to Jack's family at www.wilstonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now