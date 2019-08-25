|
John E. "Jack" Dunlavey
Elmira - Age 63, passed away unexpectedly surrounded by his family on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Jack was born in Poughkeepsie, son of the late Jack and Arada Dunlavey. He is predeceased by his brother and best friend, Jimmy. Jack leaves behind his beloved wife of 40 years, Judy Sheehan Dunlavey, and their six kids, Katie (Greg) Cummins, Tim (Eve), Casey (Kate), Elizabeth (Mike) Turkowski, Brennan, Benjamin (Marilyn), his siblings, Cathy, Colleen (Jim), Corinne (Steve), Cary, Joe, Jerry (Janet), sister-in-law Kathy, Uncle Tommy (Margaret), and brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews and cousins. He also leaves the lights of his life, his grandchildren, Nora, Liam, John Finnegan and Maeve Cummins; Miles, Marin and Colby Dunlavey; Eloise, James and Frances Turkowski. Jack's work took the family to Houston, Virginia, and Rochester, but ultimately, he and Judy knew they wanted to come home to Elmira. He loved watching thunderstorms on the front porch, making his backyard a basketball court, and watching his kids, and then his grandkids, play every sport imaginable in the street. He was a fixture in the community, and lovingly referred to as "The Sheriff of West First Street." An accountant by trade, his life really began after he retired and began teaching "part time" for the Corning School District. He found his passion in impacting the lives of kids, with a gift for connecting with those who needed inclusion most. He was never happier than when he was watching his kids, and then his grandkids, on fields across the country, visiting Pitt, Ohio State, Hobart, Oswego and Cortland, fully dressed in the gear du jour. Jack leaves a legacy of pride and love for his family and a commitment to his community. He also built everlasting friendships with his neighbors, "birdland" friends, Corning Hawks community, Soaring Eagles golf family, cycle group, and his "adopted kids/grandkids" across the country. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in ways to honor his commitment to inclusion such as the School of the Holy Childhood (100 Groton Pkwy, Rochester, NY 14623), a shared love between Jack and his honorary grandson Everett, and to the "C-PPHS Youth Activation Committee" in support of the Corning Hawks Unified Basketball Team (Corning-Painted Post High School, 201 Cantigney St. Corning, NY 14830), a project that brought him endless pride. A special thank you to the dedicated physicians and nursing staff at both Guthrie Corning Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital, who treated Jack with expertise and compassion in his final days. A celebration of Jack's life will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 4pm at Spiritus Christi Church, 121 Fitzhugh St. N, Rochester, NY 14614.
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019