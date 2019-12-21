|
|
John E. Kittle
Horseheads - John E. Kittle, Age 83 of Horseheads, NY passed away peacefully at home on Friday, December 20, 2019. John was born on February 19, 1936 in Elmira, NY to the late Leonard and Florence Lewis Kittle. Mr. Kittle was a Korean War Veteran serving his country in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from Thatcher Glass in Elmira, NY. He was pre-deceased by his brother-in-law Elton Shaw Sr., sister Helen (Kittle) Shaw, son-in-law Paul Tangorre, Sr., and beloved nephew Elton Shaw Jr. John is survived by his son Michael Kittle of PA., daughter Laurie Tangorre (Jason Benepe) of FL., grandchildren Stephanie Tangorre (Steven Tyler II) of NY., Paul Tangorre Jr of FL., Christopher Kuehner of FL., great-grandson Owen Baker, nephews Patrick (Gail) Shaw, David (Sue) Shaw, niece Nancy Shaw, several great nieces and nephews and former wives which he remained fond of, Sharon Kittle and Belva Kittle. In addition, John is survived by his devoted friends Bryan Palmer (Laurie Potter) of NY, Walter Madison, Jr. of NY, life-long adored friend Phil Humphrey of WI., and cherished neighbor Beverly Ring. John's favorite past-times were spending time with his family, attending country music concerts in which he developed friendships with Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, doing body work on cars, traveling to Las Vegas and Fishing. He was well known for witty banter, ceasing all opportunities to instigate, practical jokes, a straightforward opinion and relentless determination and resolute. Mr. Kittle's family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Dr. Sosniak, for his unconditional and compassionate care, Nykol (Dr. Sosniak's care manager) for her kindheartedness, Mary Lynne Crouch with the Bath VA for being steadfast and thoughtful, Amy Chrabaszcz with the Elmira VA as his trusted confident, the exemplary empathetic care givers with Care First and Rev. Bill Reynolds. John's family would like to ask that in his memory those who knew and loved him perform an occasional random act of kindness for friends and strangers occasionally. He was blessed with being the recipient of these in his final months and turned what were bad days for him into good days. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Monday December 23, 2019 from 11 AM to 1PM. Mr. Kittle's Funeral Service will be held at 1PM. He will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery in Elmira, NY next to his parents. Full Military Honors will be accorded Mr. Kittle.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019