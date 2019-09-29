Services
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
John E. Spicer Jr.


1964 - 2019
John E. Spicer Jr. Obituary
John E. Spicer, Jr.

Horseheads, NY - John E. Spicer, Jr., 55 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, John E. and Ruth A. Spicer, Sr.; sisters, Nancy Ewanyk and Alice Spicer.

John is survived by his daughter, Hayley C. Spicer of FL and brother-in-law, Andrew Ewanyk of FL. John was a loving father, brother and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.

A calling hour will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, Elmira, NY from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 pm. Burial will be in the Ashland Cemetery at the convenience of the family. John's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
