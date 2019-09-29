|
John E. Spicer, Jr.
Horseheads, NY - John E. Spicer, Jr., 55 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, John E. and Ruth A. Spicer, Sr.; sisters, Nancy Ewanyk and Alice Spicer.
John is survived by his daughter, Hayley C. Spicer of FL and brother-in-law, Andrew Ewanyk of FL. John was a loving father, brother and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
A calling hour will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, Elmira, NY from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 pm. Burial will be in the Ashland Cemetery at the convenience of the family. John's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019