John Edward PignatoreHorseheads - John Edward Pignatore, age 80, of Horseheads, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital.John was born on August 31, 1940 in Manhattan, New York City. John is survived by his four nieces, two nephews, and their spouses. John was predeceased by his brothers, Russell and James Pignatore.John was predeceased by the "Love of his Life" Ann Louise Corson Pignatore, and his parents James and Ruth Pignatore. John and Ann met as freshmen at Susquehanna University. As a younger man John was a summer stock Shakespearean actor. Later in life he enjoyed an occasional trip to a casino.John was a charismatic person and enjoyed eating out and spending time with his family and many friends. He served for fourteen years as President and CEO of Corning Hospital, retiring in 2000. He was involved in many community organizations and activities. He never wanted to meet anyone without learning their name and something of their story.It was John's wish that there be no formal services.Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.