John F. Hamula
Keuka Lake - Age 62, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, August 20, 2020. John was born and raised in Elmira, a son of the late John C. and Mary (Hourigan) Hamula. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years Kelly Cusick Hamula; sons: Timothy J. Hamula of Rotunda FL with fiancée Sarah Gingrich; Justin M. Hamula of Elmira with wife Michelle; siblings and their spouses: Ann Marie and Michael Whitney of Tallahassee FL, David M. and Lori Hamula of Newtown CT, Eileen T. and Thomas Berleue of Corning, Thomas P. Hamula of Pine City with Lisa Munson, Elizabeth M. and Jeff Murray of Elmira; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Nancy and Ron Wagner of Titusville FL, Mary Lou and Jay Williams of Pine City, Eileen and Joe Crowley of Clifton Springs NY, Daniel Cusick of Pine City; along with several nieces and nephews. John was a 1977 graduate of Notre Dame High School. John managed Hamula's Wines and Liquor for his father before beginning his career at the Chemung County Jail. He retired as the Chief Administrative Officer at the Chemung County Jail, after 37 years of service, in June 2019. John had a great love of Keuka Lake and was able to enjoy the last 18 years living at the lake with his wife Kelly. Very proud of their Irish heritage John and Kelly enjoyed several memorable trips to Ireland. John was a proud fan of the University of Notre Dame football, a love which he passed on to his sons. While living in Elmira John was a long-time communicant of Our Lady of Lourdes Church. He was also a member of the Penn Yan American Legion (SAL). Gone too soon, John will forever be loved and remembered by many. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W Water Street, Elmira, on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for John on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, 11:00 a.m., Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1100 W. Church Street, Elmira. Those wishing may remember John with a donation to The Josh Palmer Fund, P O Box 3225, Elmira NY 14905, or a charity of one's choice
. Covid-19 protocols will be adhered to both at the funeral home and church, with masks and social distancing required. For the Mass on Tuesday maximum occupancy at the church will be 100 people.