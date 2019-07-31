|
|
JOHN F. LEONARD
Watkins Glen - Age 66, formerly of Watkins Glen and Montour Falls, passed away July 26, 2019.
John was born on January 30, 1953, the son of John F. Leonard Sr. and Velma E. (Joslyn) Leonard. He graduated from Watkins Glen High School in 1972 and enlisted in the Marine Corps. John worked at Lakes Gas in Montour Falls and was a volunteer fireman for the Montour Falls Fire Department. John was also a member of the Millport Rod & Gun Club. John enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, and loved watching sports on TV. He was a huge fan of the NY Yankees, NY Rangers and Buffalo Bills. John loved to watch professional wrestling.
He is survived by a daughter and her husband, Tanya and Kevin Flynn of Endicott; bother ad sisters, Frank (Sharon) Leonard of Iowa, Crystal (Jay) Banks of Montour Falls, and Melissa (James) Blanchard of Ohio; and five grandchildren, Parker and Payton Hilfiger, and Abigail, Emily, and John-Thomas Flynn.
The family will receive friends and family at the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th St., Watkins Glen on Monday, August 5th from 4pm-6pm, followed by a memorial service at 6:00pm; and interment at Glenwood Cemetery. There will be a celebratory dinner in John's honor, held at the Millport Rod & Gun Club, Gano Road, Montour Falls, following the burial.
Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Montour Falls Fire Dept., PO Box 369, Montour Falls, NY 14865. You may express condolences to the family online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com
Published in Star-Gazette on July 31, 2019