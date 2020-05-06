|
John F. Leskovec Jr.
Elmira - John F. Leskovec Jr. Age 94, formerly of Elmira, NY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. John was born on August 21, 1925 in Little Falls, NY the son of the late John F. Leskovec Sr. and Catherine Mihevc Leskovec. He graduated from Excelsior School of Business in Utica, New York. He enlisted in The United States Army at 18 years of age and served his country in Europe during World War II with the rank of Private First Class. Upon his return, John attended the Gregg College in Chicago, IL to study court reporting. John married his wife, Lorita Elsie Flick Leskovec, on September 30, 1950. John worked as a court reporter for the County Court and 27 years for the New York State Supreme Court. He possessed a kind, gentle, patient nature, and loved to take his family on trips. He invented an autograph machine for court reporting. John was pre-deceased by his wife and his two sisters, Pauline Reich and Catherine Mrzlikar. John is survived by his four beloved children: John F. Leskovec III (Janet) of Cary, NC, Katherine Splett (Vincent) of Apple Valley, MN, William Leskovec (Elizabeth) of Winchester, VA, and Jean Davis (Brian) of Tombstone, AZ; his 13 cherished grandchildren: Benjamin, Hannah, Erik, Mark, Scott, Russell, Jon, Mary, Jessica, Nick, Ryan, Matt, Derek; two beloved great-grandchildren: Violet and Johanna, and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on June 6 at the Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, IL. John will be laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery in Moline, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the American Legion Post, the Tombstone Senior Center, or to a . Words of condolence and memories may be shared at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.
